Miami Dolphins have shot at first place once again after Bills lose in London
The AFC East is once again in the hands of the Miami Dolphins without setting foot on the field after the Bills lose to the Jaguars in London.
By Brian Miller
The Buffalo Bills traveled to London this week to face the Jacksonville Jaguars who have been sitting in London for a week after playing in London last week. The Miami Dolphins will play at 1:00.
The Dolphins, a week after being blown out by the Bills, got to watch the Jaguars hold off a late Bills rally after trailing the entire game.
Buffalo made it a game late with two quick touchdowns inside of five minutes including a four play 75 yard drive after the Jaguars took a 25-13 lead with just over 3:00 minutes left in the game.
With the loss, the Bills drop to 3-2 and the loss opens the door for Miami to jump back out in front of the East divison with a win over the Giants. If they win, they will improve to 4-1 on the season.
The Dolphins have the Giants this week and the Panthers next before heading to the Eagles in three weeks. It will be a tough stretch from Philadelphia to the Patriots to the Chiefs in Germany.
With the AFC East open again for Miami, today's game could and should put the Dolphins back in first. They were tied coming into the week but were technically .5 games behind given the head-to-head situation.
The rest of the AFC shouldn't change with the Patriots playing host to the Saints and the Jets traveling to the hapless Broncos in a game that features the return of Nathaniel Hackett to Denver. Hackett was ripped publicly by Broncos coach Sean Payton.