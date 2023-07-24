Miami Dolphins have three open roster spots as they ready for training camp on Tuesday's report date
The Miami Dolphins don't have to carry the full 90 players the NFL allows on a training camp roster but they will, eventually. The questions is why do they have three spots open?
By Brian Miller
Training camp rosters are maxed at 90 players and as the Miami Dolphins get ready to open camp with reporting starting Tuesday, the Dolphins find themselves three players short and plenty of speculation from their fanbase.
Will Miami actually report to camp with three empty spots? Probably. The spots were vacated when Miami placed two players on the injured/inactive or PuP list last week. Now, fans want to know who will be taking those spots.
The first name that comes to mind is Dalvin Cook but the brakes should be pressed on this one. Miami didn't create room to add Cook, they simply made some moves that created space they would rather have not had.
Cook is still deciding on what he will do in 2023 with the Dolphins, Jets, Bills, Patriots, and Broncos still being speculated as possible destinations.
While Cook may or may not join Miami, there are options for the Dolphins to fill those spots.
Miami could look to get Jason Sanders some camp competition. Sanders will enter the 2023 season without anyone challenging for his job. Unlike the punter spot where Jake Bailey and Michael Turk will go head-to-head, Sanders has a cake walk through camp...partially due to the fact his salary would need to be eaten by Miami.
Another option could be someone along the offensive line. Dalton Risner is still available as is Eric Fisher who spent some time last year at the end of the season sitting out for the Miami Dolphins. There are plenty of aging yet serviceable tackles and guards available as well.
Miami may not make any moves early in camp and stay the course and chances are if they do add players they will be camp body types who may have a shot at the practice squad.
Over the next couple of weeks, fans should expect an ebb and flow on the lower portion of the roster as some players don't show enough to stick around and Miami makes moves due to injury or because of other needs.