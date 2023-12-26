Miami Dolphins head to Baltimore with the top seed in the AFC and better weather in the playoffs on the line
The Dolphins are battling the Ravens for the first seed in the AFC this week.
How nice would it be to see the playoffs go through Miami? The weather will be so much nicer than the real-life version of Winterfell we call the Northeast. We all see what games up north look like during this time of year. They cart in dozens of heaters for the sidelines, and everyone is wrapped up while shivering away the calories obtained through Holiday meals and eggnog.
The Ravens are playing crazy this year, but the Phins still have a chance to claim the No. 1 seed. It is a slim chance according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, which gives Baltimore a 63% chance of earning a first-round bye but still a chance.
According to them, Miami’s odds sit at just 20%. We have all witnessed miracles from Miami. (Remember that Fitzmagic guy, throwing a bomb while being brutally face-masked?) Miami needs to win out. It is just 2 more wins. The Ravens and the Bills are all that stand in the way. Thankfully, the playoffs will not be going through the blizzards of Buffalo.
Speaking of weather and how it could impact, not only the game but can lead to more injuries, as of right now it is not supposed to be raining in Baltimore while the Ravens host the Phins. During a little interview with ‘USA Today Sports’ Tyreek hill mentioned that he hopes it stays that way.
He understands how important this game is and later said, "So I believe going against the Ravens will be a good test," Hill said after the Dolphins’ win over the Dallas Cowboys. "Looking forward to it. They’ve got a good defense, a really good team at that. It’s going to be fun.”
The Dolphins will have their biggest game of the season and have no choice but to win at Baltimore to keep their hopes of home-field advantage alive. Given their home field record, this would be an amazing way to end 2023 and usher in 2024 with the hope and passion that could drive the Dolphins, all the way, to Vegas. Can’t wait to see Lamar Jackson get Ginkeld! Just like the Cheetah said, “ It’s going to be fun.” Happy Holidays Phin fans.