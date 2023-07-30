Miami Dolphins: Here is what's trending with training camp and beyond
The Miami Dolphins opened the gates this morning to their fan base and let them watch the first of 8 practice sessions this year. As expected, the fan experience was fantastic and the enthusiasm showed. But what are they talking about?
By Brian Miller
Beneath the hot south Florida sun, fans took to the stands today for the first open practice of the season and the Miami Dolphins did not disappoint.
Trending upward
Tua Tagovailoa reportedly had a very good morning and several fans who shared their opinions were thrilled with what they saw. Tua hit Tyreek Hill on a deep pass catching him in stride and made decent decisions in the pocket. It is important that Tua has a good camp ahead of a season that truly needs him healthy.
Trending nowhere
So far through the first week of camp, and yes, it is still pretty early, the crickets have been chirping around the name Erik Ezukanma. EZ-E has not been talked about much and that is a bit surprising. We have heard the name Cedrick Wilson a few times and River Cracraft. Should Miami fans be worried that Ezukanma is not moving forward? It is early but it is also worth watching.
Trending upward
There was a lot of talk this morning about how good Salvon Ahmed is looking and the same has been said all off-season about De'Von Achane. Today, Raheem Mostert also showed his skill set as well. That leads us into the territory of outside practice conversations.
Dalvin Cook or Jonathan Taylor?
Taylor has officially asked for a trade out of Indianapolis. Jim Irsay is saying no while not actually saying that "no" is 100% firm but then again, Irsay has been a little wishy-washy as owner of the Colts. With Taylor presumably on the market, many conversations between fans have centered on adding Taylor via trade.
While the thought of a trade sounds intriguing, we have to realize that Grier isn't giving up draft capital and a huge contract when he won't budge off his offer to Dalvin Cook.
Cook on the other hand has been in the conversation today because he is officially at the Jets headquarters as they try and get him to stick around for the season. All the while of course, saying he wants to play for the Dolphins.
Moving the needle
Mike White has made an appearance at camp as one beat writer said he had the best throw of camp so far, earlier today. Or maybe that was the best Mike White throw so far...that makes a little more sense.
The new 7-11?
Alain Poupart of SI.com said that Braxton Berrios continues to get "open". Several fans in attendance emailed me that Berrios was running good routes and as I have maintained for most of the off-season, Berrios could be in for a big role in Miami's offense.