Miami Dolphins history: The most rushing yards in a single season
Ricky Williams is behind the record for the most rushing yards in a single season for the Miami Dolphins, with a total of 1.853 yards. Let's not forget that Williams also has the record for the most rushing yards in a single game for the Dolphins franchise.
The achievement was done in the 2002 season, a year in which the Miami team ended up in third place in the AFC East Division with a record of 9 wins and 7 losses. The team managed by Dave Wannstedt didn't make it into the play-off that season.
Thanks to this record the running back was selected to Pro Bowl and have the chance to be part of the first-team All-Pro. During this season, he averages a total of 115.8 yards per game, the best stat in his eleven years of career in the NFL.
If I told you that Ricky Williams is also the second player with the most rushing yards in a single season, you wouldn't be surprised. In 2003, the former New Orleans Saints set the number at 1.372 yards, way behind his record.
But in third place, we found ourselves a name that is also important in the Miami franchise, the name I'm talking about is Jay Ajayi that in the year 2016 impose the third mark for this record with a total of 1.272 yards.
