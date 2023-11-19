Miami Dolphins hold off pesky Raiders who showed up to play
The Miami Dolphins are now 7-3 after knocking off the Raiders who would not go away on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
By Brian Miller
It wasn't always pretty but the Miami Dolphins got the victory on Sunday against the Raiders, 20-13.
At times on Sunday, it looked like the Dolphins were willing to give the game away to the Raiders. Miami turned the ball over three times, missed on a field goal, and failed to pick up a 4th and goal from inside the 10.
The Raiders came to play and while their offense simply isn't that good, their defense managed to hold Miami's high-powered offense to just 20 points.
Offensively, the Dolphins put up great statistics. Tua threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns while Tyreek Hill caught 10 balls for 146 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, Miami ran for 99 yards as a team led by Raheem Mostert with 86 yards.
Miami fans were a bit upset about the Dolphins rushing attack that really never got going. The Raiders did a good job at making Miami work hard for each yard. Mostert carried 22 times only averaging 3.9 yards per carry.
On Defense, Miami got pressure on Aidan O'Connell but they walked away with only two sacks. Still, they forced the Raiders into three interceptions. Two of those were picked by Jalen Ramsey and the other was Jaelan Phillips' first of his career.
The Dolphins didn't play up to their level on offense and that is something they need to work on ahead of next weeks game in New York. The Jets are a far more opportunistic team defensively than the Jets and this could be a similar type of game that was played today.