Miami Dolphins hurting at the half with Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and De'Von Achane banged up
The Miami Dolphins are finding their game today against the Raiders now as easy as they would have hoped and the Raiders are hitting the Dolphins right in the mouth.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins lead 14-10 at the half and have turned the ball over two times on the day but the injuries look to be the game's headlines so far.
Miami lost De'Von Achane in the 2nd quarter to an apparent knee injury. He is questionable to return and while he did return to the field, he hasn't made it back on the field yet.
Tyreek Hill hurt his wrist on a completion then a few plays later left the field. Hill was in the locker room for a short period before coming back onto the field. He returned late in the 2nd quarter and appears to be ready to go for the second half.
On the last play of the half, the Dolphins with 5 seconds left and on their own 20-yard line opted to try a deep pass. The Raiders' pass rush didn't get to him in time but did get a hit on him nonetheless. Tua was shown leaving the field holding his left hand/arm as he ran off the field.
As to what Tua's injury may be we don't know yet but will know more when the second half starts.
If the Dolphins believed they were heading into a "cupcake" game against the Raiders, they are sorely mistaken.
The Raiders have benefited from the two turnovers, both on Miami's side of the field. They have 6 points total off the turnovers. Aidan O'Connell also hit DeVanta Adams on a deep TD pass that saw DeShon Eilliot blow his coverage when he let him slide behind him. Elliot couldn't keep his feet and had he, Adams would not have scored.
Miami's offense is doing just enough but the playcalling has been very inconsistent and questionable. Mike McDaniel continues to call edge screens that have gone nowhere. The Raiders are keeping Miami receivers checked at the line of scrimmage. When Miami gets off the line, the WRs are finding zones to sit in and Tua is hitting on them.
The Dolphins had one failed 4th and 1 from inside the Raiders 10-yard line. A WR screen to Tyreek Hill went nowhere when River Cracraft missed his block. Miami should have just pounded it up the middle.
Miami will get the ball back in the 2nd half but the offense needs to come alive. They are going through the motions. This game should not be 14-13, the Dolphins are allowing the Raiders to stay in the game and that has to change.
Tua does have two TD passes, one deep to Tyreek Hill who split the defenders and took it for 40+ and one to Salvon Ahmed.
Whatever was Tua's problem as he left the field is not keeping him from starting the second half. Both Tua and Tyreek are back on the field.