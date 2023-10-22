Miami Dolphins injured players know how big tonight's game is and plan to play
The Miami Dolphins are facing a massive test tonight in Philadelphia and while they won't be at 100%, they should have many of their injured on the field.
By Brian Miller
Those waiting for Jalen Ramsey's big return will wait longer but there is some good news on the Dolphins front, several injured players are expected to play Sunday night.
Alec Ingold has been dealing with a foot injury but it was reported this morning that he will play tonight. The Dolphins need their blocking FB who is more than capable of drifting outside for a few catches. Ingold, who signed an extension earlier this year, is an integral part of Mike McDaniel's offense.
The biggest question heading into tonight was the health and availability of Xavien Howard. Howard has been dealing with a groin injury but he too expects to play tonight.
Howard hasn't played like Dolphins fans are used to but there is no question the Dolphins need him tonight against the Eagles WR unit that also includes Julio Jones who was signed to the 53 this week.
The question now is will the groin issue limit Howard's ability to cover receivers that are nearly elite and how will the Dolphins' Vic Fangio scheme against that front.
It appears that Miami will not get help from Nik Needham who participated in full this week during practices but was not added to the active roster and remains on the PuP list.
Miami earlier this week placed RB Chris Brooks on IR after he was injured last week late against the Panthers.
The rest of the roster appears good to go for Sunday night. The only other big question that remains is whether or not Connor Williams (groin) will start or if Liam Eichenberg will make another debut at center.