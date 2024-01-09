Miami Dolphins injuries continue to pile up at the wrong time, latest injury news
The Miami Dolphins are heading into the playoffs with more than a few players down and it will make the task to win that much more difficult.
By Brian Miller
If losing to the Buffalo Bills wasn't bad enough and if losing the AFC East title wasn't worse, the Miami Dolphins injury news is.
Mike McDaniel told the media on Monday that Andrew Van Ginkel will not likely play against the Chiefs in the first round of the playoffs. AVG suffered a foot injury against the Bills. It could sideline him longer than a week.
That wasn't great news. The loss of backup Cameron Goode wasn't good either. He will miss what is left of the season. So will Jerome Baker who Miami just got back from IR.
The loss of Baker stings badly. Baker told his followers on "X" that his season is over after having surgery on his wrist. Mike McDaniel confirmed that Baker was going to miss the rest of the season as well.
Something isn't right in Miami. The team has dealt with injuries in the past but this year has been ridiculous. Miami is already going to be without Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, both out for the year from previous week's injuries.
Saturday night is going to be brutally cold as well. Temperatures will be in the 10s with windchills making it below zero. The Chiefs are healthy and sat most of their starters this past weekend.
The return of Tyreek Hill to Kansas City should be something to look forward to but the injuries have made it a back burner story at best.
Last year the Dolphins headed to Buffalo to take on the Bills in the first round of the postseason and almost pulled out a miracle without Tua Tagovailoa who was still in concussion protocol, now they face another near elite team with several starters out on defense.
The saying goes "next man up" but in Miami's case, it will be guys that are not currently on the roster and Mike McDaniel said as much at his press conference on Monday.