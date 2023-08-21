Miami Dolphins injury updates following Texans game brings good news for Achane
The Miami Dolphins had a couple of injuries during the game against the Houston Texans but it doesn't appear that anything is serious according to reports.
By Brian Miller
On Saturday, the Miami Dolphins won their first preseason game of the year and now have one left. While they escaped with no significant injuries, several updates have now been made public and most of it brings good news.
Robert Jones
Jones is competing for a starting job at left guard against Liam Eichenberg. He was taken off the field with a knee injury. His agent is now reporting that he suffered an MCL sprain and will miss 4-6 weeks which puts him back on the field the first month of the season.
While this isn't perfect news, it is better news that what was expected and now Jones will be able to continue his fight for a starting job when he returns.
Mike White
White has entered the concussion protocol. The Dolphins took him off the field Saturday and now he will have to wait to be cleared. With White out, the Dolphins will bring back Blackmon to give the Dolphins quarterbacks for practice and the final preseason game.
DeVon Achane
Achane avoided a serious shoulder injury after being landed on by a defensive tackle. According to Cameron Wolfe, Achane will be listed week to week. There has been no speculation of the Dolphins adding another RB to the roster yet.
Jaylen Waddle
Waddles is nursing a minor injury but is expected to be ready for the start of the season. He likely won't take any preseason snaps.