Miami Dolphins Jalen Ramsey assisted off field via cart on day two of training camp
The second day of Miami Dolphins training camp is not apparently going well as Jalen Ramsey has been taken off the field, per reports.
By Brian Miller
Jalen Ramsey is hurt but we won't know to what degree until later but right now, Miami Dolphins fans are holding their collective breaths.
The secondary injury bug that spent a lot of time last year in the Miami Dolphins secondary, apparenlty has decided to make another appearance. This time, Jalen Ramsey has gone down.
Local beat writers have taken to social media to let followers know that Ramsey left practice after he came up limping after a play. The Dolphins took him off the field in a cart.
It has been said that he didn't put weight on his injured leg which isn't a good sign but as we all know, this could be nothing more than a precautionary situation.
Miami made a big trade for Ramsey back in March and then gave him a big contract extension to go with it. The trade wasn't costly from a compensation standpoint but Ramsey is considered to be a big part of the Dolphins defensive system this year.
Kader Kohou was asked about him and said, "He's gonna be good" but that is hardly a medical diagnosis or a statement that Ramsey's injury is nothing serious.
The Dolphins are not likely to have any comments on the issue until they get medical reports back. The potential loss of Ramsey for any amount of time will put more pressure on rookie Cam Smith to step up.
For now, it is being reported as a left knee injury but there is no other news on it and won't be until later. Not a good way for camp season to start.