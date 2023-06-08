Miami Dolphins Jalen Ramsey Season Outlook
Jalen Ramsey was the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was brought in by the Miami Dolphins with the expectation of continuing to be one of the best corner backs in the NFL.
Last season Ramey was part of the Los Angeles Rams where he played played all 17 games. He was a big part of the defense in LA his last three years. He put up the best numbers of his career last year. He tied his career highs in interceptions with four and forced fumbles with two. He also set two new career highs in sacks and tackles. That performance allowed him to go into his eighth straight Pro Bowl.
Ramsey would be a $2.9 million cap hit with $35.5 million in dead money for the Dolphins if he was to be released. He is not going to be released. His contract ends at the end of 2027. He is due a lot of money, but he will be paid most of it in 2024 when his base salary is $25.5 million. After that, the Dolphins will pay him almost nothing.
Expectations for Ramsey and this Dolphins’ secondary are high entering 2023. The Dolphins had multiple injuries on the back end of their defense last year. Ramsey should bring depth and talent to that unit. Byron Jones retired after not playing a game last year. Ramsey should slide into his former spot nicely. With the hiring of Vic Fangio expectations are, and should be, high for Ramsey. He is one of the most talented players in the NFL, and he is paired with one of the best defensive minds in football.
With Vic Fangio leading the defense now, Ramsey should consistently find himself in a position to succeed. He has been one of the best corners in football since he entered the league. It is hard to expect anything less from Ramsey. He is starting to age a little bit though. He is 29 years-old. His play is bound to dip some eventually. It could be this year, but even if it does dip slightly, he will just go from being the best corner back in the NFL to being one of the best.