Miami Dolphins just got a gift from the Browns that could help their quarterback unit
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins were reportedly in talks with the Cleveland Browns for Tyler Huntley, but they don't need to trade for him now. Cleveland released him.
Cleveland has four quarterbacks on the roster, but they were never going to keep all four. Miami and several other teams were rumored to be interested in a trade, but for whatever reason, no one took a shot. Now, they don't need to give anything up.
Huntley isn't the end-all answer to the Dolphins' backup quarterback situation. In an ideal world, the Dolphins would sign him, move Skylar Thompson to the practice squad, and remove Tim Boyle from the practice unit.
The Dolphins need a reliable quarterback. Huntley has shown flashes of productivity, but his stats are far from eye-popping despite a 2002 Pro Bowl birth that shouldn't have been earned and wouldn't have under the new formula for being named.
Huntley spent his first four seasons with the Ravens, winning three games and losing six in his nine starts. He has eight touchdowns to seven interceptions. What makes him appealing is that he can move around the pocket, has a good arm, and is coachable. If the Dolphins view him as an upgrade over Thompson, and they should, he might be the third quarterback the Dolphins need. It will be interesting if anyone claims him off waivers, and if not, what team is going to give him a shot. The Dolphins might go in on this one.