Miami Dolphins lack of news is actually good news for Sunday's active players
The Miami Dolphins injury news may actually be good news after Miami fails to bring anyone up at several key positions.
By Brian Miller
While not entirely a great news day, the lack of news is the big news for the Miami Dolphins.
Miami elevated DB Ethan Bonner to the active roster. His addition could be an indication that Xavien Howard is a question for Sunday. It could also mean that Miami may use him back at safety where DeShon Elliot has been ruled out for Sunday and Jevon Holland is still a question mark.
No one else being elevated from the practice squad means that Terron Armstead should be good to go for his quarter of play, Liam Eichenberg should be ready to go, and Tyreek Hill still has a shot as well.
Hill's progression will be interesting because he was in significant pain last Monday night and has not practiced at all this week. He is truly a game-time decision on Sunday afternoon and his availability will likely be decided during pre-game warmups.
Sunday is a critical game for the Dolphins and they need to get everyone on the field that can play. A four-game stretch gives them no room for error as they try and hold onto the AFC East. Having these players play at least some of the game will be good.
The Dolphins do, however, need to be smart. If they can somehow jump out to a lead, resting some of these players would be the smarter move no matter how they feel. The Dolphins' schedule will be tough with them let alone without them.
Robert Hunt and Elliot are both ruled out for Sunday already and there is questions about those mentioned above but at least Miami feels good in their status not to have to bring someone up to add depth to the roster.