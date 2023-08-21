Miami Dolphins land two WRs in the "Top 10 NFL WRs under 6' tall list
The Miami Dolphins have a lot of talent at the WR position and two of them have landed in the top 10 of an under 6 feet NFL ranking.
By Brian Miller
Over on the website, 33rdTeam.com, Andy Benoit put out a list of the top NFL WRs that are under six feet tall. Benoit believes, rightfully so, that two of the Dolphins' top WRs deserved a spot on the list.
His list included 9 players but only one team, the Dolphins, landed two players on the list. Tyreek Hill comes in at 5-10 but lands at number one on Benoit's list.
Also at 5-10, Jaylen Waddle lands on the list.
Both Dolphins players take the first, Hill, and second, Waddle, spot on the top 9...as it should be.
To see the other names on the list take a run over to the 33rdTeam page.
It shouldn't come as a big surprise. The Dolphins duo of speed typically takes top spots or at least spots on any top 10 list when it comes to NFL wide receivers. Waddle has shown how explosive he can be since breaking the NFL rookie record for receptions two seasons ago.
As for Hill, there has been no drop offs in his production since joining the Dolphins via trade last year with the Chiefs.
Both players are big parts of the Dolphins offense and both are starting to feed off each other and creating incredibly tough challenges for opposing defensive coordinators and coaches. Mike McDaniel needs to keep them moving and needs to find new and innovative ways to utilize their talents to create mismatches on the field.
The Dolphins will be a top NFL offense if both WRs stay healthy as well as Tua Tagovailoa.