Miami Dolphins likely sitting Achane opens door for a Chris Brooks kind of day against Chargers
We don't know the list of inactives for the days and will give some predictions later but for right now, we are hearing that rookie running back De'Von Achane will sit this week out. Door opens for Chris Brooks.
By Brian Miller
For the Miami Dolphins offense, today is a Raheem Mostert day. He will get the start and with Jeff Wilson on IR, he should see the majority of the touches. Lurking behind him, however, is undrafted rooke Chris Brooks.
Brooks isn't the backup today, that will belong to Salvon Ahmed but with De'Von Achane potentially sitting this one out, Brooks becomes the number 3 back on the roster against the Chargers.
Will he see time on the field? You can almost bet money on it. The question is how much? It will be interesting to see if Miami uses him in short yardage situations or use Alec Ingold more. There are so many variables that play into this but Brooks should get a few snaps.
What is intriguing is that Brooks ran very well in pre-season especially at the goal line. Could he become Miami's featured back inside the five? He has physical toughness to play that role. Today, we might get a little peak at what Miami envisions for him this year.
Achane was a full participant in practice late last week but he has been nursing a sore shoulder and the Dolphins may feel a little more time will benefit his health. Without Achane, Miami has three healthy runners and a FB.
The RB position is going to be a point of contention throughout the year. From Mike McDaniel's commitment to the run and the passing on Dalvin Cook and failed attempts to trade for a top runner, (Grier was correct not to give up anything of real value) the Dolphins rushing attack is going to be under a microscope.