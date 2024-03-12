Miami Dolphins linebacker overahaul continues with addition of this former Buccaneer
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins gutted their linebacker unit and are now piecing it back together. The addition of Shaq Barrett continues the rebuild.
Anthony Weaver came to the Miami Dolphins from a defensive system that relied on great LB play. Apparently, he didn't feel his current roster of LBs was good enough.
The Dolphins released Jerome Baker and allowed Andrew Van Ginkel to leave via free agency. Since the start of the tampering period, the Dolphins have added former Browns LB, Anthony Walker and former Seahawk LB, Jordyn Brooks. Now they have added former Buccaneer standout, Shaq Barrett on a one-year deal that could pay him as much as $9 million.
Barrett has been in the NFL since 2015 and has played for only two teams, the Broncos and the Buccaneers where he spent his last 5 seasons. Over his career, he has started 85 games including 15 games last season.
Barrett has been pretty reliable and healthy over his career. He missed a few games in 2018 and 9 games in 2022 but outside of those two seasons, Barrett has only missed one or two games each year.
The Dolphins need to get better at the position and so far they are making a big impact through free agency. Brooks is a hard-hitting linebacker with great vision. His only downside is that he has 12 starts in 4 years all coming last season.
Barrett is well-rounded and versatile and will bring more physicality to the defense.
Clearly we are seeing a change in philosophy on the defensive side of the ball.