Miami Dolphins: Looking ahead to a battle with the Bills
The 3-0 Dolphins head to take on the Bills in another road game.
Just in case you live under a rock, the Dolphins broke a handful of records and almost broke the scoreboard as they put up 70 points against the Denver Broncos in their home opener. It was like watching my kids play Madden. The Phins finished with 726 total yards and ten touchdowns. Eight of which were on the ground. I don’t think that we need to worry about their run game anymore and, overall, they played a very well-balanced football game.
This brings the total to three teams in three weeks that have seriously struggled to keep up with Miami’s NFL track team. There is already a ton of hype and questions about if this is the greatest offense in the Super Bowl era. It is worth some thought as they have scored 130 points in just three games. Tua ended the first half without a single incompletion and only threw three incompletions during the whole game.
The Phins ended up pulling a lot of their starters out of the game to give their bench some playing time and avoid unnecessary injuries. That is not a common sight to see in week three. This was all in a game that Waddle had to sit out due to concussion protocol.
Can this offense even be slowed down, is 2.5 seconds enough time to bust through the O-line and bring pressure to Tua? Tough questions to answer for Defensive Coordinators around the league when the bench is just as fast as most of their starters and Tua has only been sacked once this season.
Let us look at the Bills who are picked to win by 2.5 points. I am shocked this is not a primetime game. It very well could be a preview of the Conference Championship match-up and will be a tough road game. The Bills have outscored their previous two opponents after their week one loss against New York.
They cannot afford to lose another divisional game and Miami wants to hold on to their number one spot. This could be a slugfest and I agree with most in thinking that the team that has the ball last is going to win this one.
Including Buffalo, I don’t believe there is any defense, currently, that has the speed to keep up with a healthy Miami team in a foot race. Normally, this is when a team would just hang in there and let their offense put as many points up as possible, but this is Vac Fangio's defense, and they are forcing turnovers and QB pressures consistently so easier said than done. It will be very exciting to see if Miami manages to keep the momentum going.