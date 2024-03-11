Miami Dolphins lose Christian Wilkins as expected to this AFC West team
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have let Christian Wilkins hit the free agency market and it took less than two hours for him to find a new home.
The Wilkins era in Miami is over as is the "Salt and Peppa" duo of Wilkins and Zach Sieler. The Dolphins, who could not come to an agreement after almost 2-years of off-and-on negotiations, will watch Wilkins leave for the Las Vegas Raiders.
It is fitting that Wilkins 'bet' on himself and will now end up in the city where betting can win you a lot of money. Wilkins won himself a lot of money.
The deal, according to Ian Rapoport is four years, $110 million with $84 million guaranteed. It's a big number but one we expected since last season.
What is next for the Miami Dolphins now that Christian Wilkins is gone?
The Dolphins currently have Zach Sieler and a couple of new addition defensive tackles on the roster but none of them are expected to make much of a splash and none are guaranteed a roster spot on the 53.
Miami must look deeper into a weak free agency market and now will have to spend draft resources to replace Wilkins at some point. The Dolphins could have locked up Wilkins for less last year but Chris Grier misjudged the market.
The draft is not considered especially deep at the position but the Dolphins could still land a decent tackle to take his place. Unfortunately, if they go this route they will have to give up on prospects that would have filled other roles on the team.