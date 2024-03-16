Miami Dolphins lose Jerome Baker to this NFC team
By Brian Miller
Jerome Baker is no longer a member of the Miami Dolphins and while there may be a chance in the future that he returns, it won't be this year.
Baker is joining the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year deal that will reportedly reach up $7 million.
Drafted in the 2018 NFL draft's 3rd round, the Miami Dolphins are the only team he has known in his career. Baker was extended several years ago but his play has diminished despite a solid season in 2023. The Dolphins released him ahead of free agency and now he has a new team.
There had been some thought of Baker rejoining the Dolphins but that didn't happen. The Seahawks were the only team reportedly interested in his services. He visited with them earlier in the week.
Baker will fill in a roster spot that was vacated by Jordyn Brooks. The Seahawks also lost Bobby Wagner to the Commanders. The Dolphins added Brooks during the tampering period of free agency.
In his 6 seasons with Miami, Baker posted 587 tackles, 22.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, 5 interceptions, and two touchdowns, including one last season.
In 2023, Baker hurt his knee against the Commanders but returned late in the season only to break his hand and finish, what is, for now, his Miami career on injured reserve.
Baker may not have been the best linebacker in Dolphins history but he never took plays off, played hard, and sometimes above his physical level. He unfortunately suffered through a constant change of coaches. He was drafted during Adam Gase's final season and was coached by Matt Burke. Brian Flores took over and Burke was replaced by Patrick Graham for one season before Josh Boyer took over in 2020. Then McDaniel kept Boyer for a year before replacing him with Vic Fangio.