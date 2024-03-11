Miami Dolphins lost Brandon Jones and are rumored to have interest in this vet safety
By Brian Miller
Brandon Jones is leaving the Miami Dolphins for the Denver Broncos on a 3-year deal.
The Miami Dolphins are letting Brando Jones walk and surprisingly he is one of the first safeties to come off the free agent market. Jones is expected to join the Broncos on a 3 year deal.
After his rookie season with the Dolphins, Jones' production slipped. He has been stellar as a blitzing safety but his coverage skills started to slide. The Dolphins were not expected to retain him despite only having Jevon Holland in the deep secondary under contract.
While the Dolphins are watching Jones leave, they are watching and rumored to have interest in free agent safety Rayshawn Jenkins.
Jenkins is a 7-year veteran who spent his first five seasons with the Chargers before spening the last three with the Jaguars.
The veteran free safety is meeting with the Seahawks currently but the Dolphins are rumored to have interest. Jenkins fits the Dolphins off-season "early" narrative. He is a veteran who won't command a lot of money and will not count against the Dolphins compensatory formula.
Jenkins is a decent safety but isn't great. In his career he has not been to the Pro Bowl. He fits with what the Dolphins are trying to do this off-season and that is rebuild a roster that is full of one-year players.
If the Dolphins can get Jenkins, it will fill a hole. Miami will need at least four safeties for camp and at least three for the season. No decision has been made about Deshon Elliot thus far.