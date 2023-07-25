Miami Dolphins lowball offer to Dalvin Cook is why he hasn't signed to join team, and likely won't
Maybe it is time to put the Dalvin Cook to Miami Dolphins stuff in the garbage can and leave it there. Especially if the latest report is accurate.
By Brian Miller
By the looks of it, Dalvin Cook is not going to be a member of the Miami Dolphins and some believe the Denver Broncos are the team to watch. After this latest report, we shouldn't be too surprised.
It was reported weeks ago that the Dolphins had made an offer to Cook officially. What we didn't know is what that offer was. Now, we know that it apparently was pretty low.
Barry Jackson, a short time ago, tweeted that the offer was pretty darn low.
"As Jeff Darlington and I and others reported, Dolphins absolutely made an offer weeks ago. It was one so low that he didn't consider it; wasn't viewed as serious offer. That was reiterated to me yesterday."- Barry Jackson via Twitter (or is it X)
On the Rich Eisen Show, Cook was asked about this phantom contract and he replied as if nothing had been offered at all.
""I didn't. No that wasn't true. It's ongoing with my agents and everybody""- Dalvin Cook via Rich Eisen Show
What does this mean for the Dolphins? To put it plainly, it appears that Miami is willing to add Cook provided it is on their terms and if not, they are perfectly fine with heading into the season with who they have on the roster.
As many fans have asked, do the Miami Dolphins need Dalvin Cook? The answer has almost universally been, no. But when the question of Cook making Miami potentially putting them over the top, it tends to be nearly 100% yes.
Reality? If the Dolphins were going 100% all in for 2023, Cook would be a member of the Miami Dolphins but instead, they are still trying to keep at least part of an eye on the future and because of that, it doesn't appear that Cook is in Miami's future...at least not this year.