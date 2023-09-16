Miami Dolphins make four roster moves including a McKinley release but it all points to Phillips being out
The news on Jaelan Phillips may not be good by the time the game arrives, not if we dig deep into the Miami Dolphins moves on Saturday.
By Brian Miller
On Saturday, the Miami Dolphins left for Boston to face the Patriots and they made several moves that could have an impact on Sunday's lineup, including Jaelan Phillips not being active.
The moves, on the surface at least, point to the possibility of Phillips being inactive.
The Dolphins signed Da'Shawn Hand to the active roster and have brought up Cameron Goode and Chase Winovich from the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the team released Verone McKinley.
If we look at the moves, should Phillips be out, Emmanuel Ogbah would likely slide back outside, Hand would add depth to the defensive line, and both Winovich and Goode provide depth at linebacker.
Hand spent most of his five seasons with the Detroit Lions. In 2021 he split his season between the Lions and Titans and spent last year with the Titans.
The Dolphins signed Hand in August, released him and added him to the practice squad after final cuts. Now, he will stick on the roster for the forseeable future. The Dolphins signed him to the 53 unlike WInovich and Goode who were elevated. NFL rules allow players to be elevated to the active roster three times before the team has to sign them.
Winovich, a DE/LB, was drafted byt the Patriots in 2019 in round three. He lasted three seasons wtih the Patriots and spent last season with the Browns after being traded in 2022. He was with the Texans this past training camp and was the only player from another team that Miami originally claimed.
It will be interesting to see how he fits into the game on Sunday and how many reps he will get but with his experience, 105 career tackles, 12 sacks, and one interception in 11 starts and 53 games, Winovich could step into a bigger role on Sunday in his return to New England.