Report: Miami Dolphins made offer for Dalvin Cook, balls in his court for return home
By Brian Miller
Will Dalvin Cook come back home to South Florida and join the Miami Dolphins? That is a question no longer for Chris Grier but Dalvin Cook.
According to Barry Jackson who remains one of the most dialed in Dolphins beat writers in Miami, the Dolphins have indeed made an offer to cook and he was quick to point out that he does not know what that offer is...sorry Barry but that is keeping you from being the GOAT Miami beat writer.
While I kid the reality is Cook wants to play for the Dolphins. He has said as much and his agent recently was on a CBS channel talking about his client and said that he would love to come back to Miami. So why hasn't he?
The reality of the situation is a simple one. Cook has an offer in hand, if Jackson is correct, and that offer is likely serving as a dangled carrot to other NFL teams. It's a "come get me or I'm going to Miami" statement.
July 17th marks the last day that players can sign their Franchise Tag and there are two running backs that have the tag. Raiders runner Josh Jacobs and Giants back Saquon Barkley. Why does that matter? For Cook it's a question of whether or not either team may need a running back should their tagged back sit the year out.
For now, it is indeed a waiting game but Cook is inching closer to potentially joining the Dolphins. It is a waiting game for both sides. According to Tom Pelissero via the Rich Eisen Show, multiple teams have made offers to Cook which would make one believe that Cook's recent comments in the media could be in an attempt to get the Dolphins to come in with a better deal. It has been rumored that both the Jets and Patriots also have interest in him.
Chris Grier and Brandon Shore typically have numbers in their head and stick to them so it will be interesting if we learn those numbers change should Cook join the Dolphins.