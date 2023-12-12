Miami Dolphins make roster changes with Terron Armstead inactive
Terron Armstead was sidelined due to a knee and ankle injury, leading the Dolphins to adjust their roster for today's game.
The Miami Dolphins are getting ready for their game against the Tennessee Titans. According to the final injury report, Terron Armstead's participation in the game is questionable due to a knee/ankle injury. As a result, the team has decided to elevate Quinton Bell and Ryan Hayes to the active roster.
Miami released their inactives for tonights game and Armstead is indeed not going to play.
Bell and Hayes have yet to play a game this season, which means that if they do play, it will be their first appearance with the Dolphins.
Ryan Hayes was a seventh-round pick for the Dolphins in the 2023 NFL Draft. During the preseason, he had the opportunity to play against the Houston Texans and the Jaguars. However, due to the existing players in the position, Hayes was placed in the practice squad.
On the other hand, we have Quinton Bell, a former Atlanta Falcons player who only played nine games during his time in the NFL. Four games were played last year with the Falcons, while the other five were played in 2020 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He joined the practice squad in October of this year.
The former Tampa Bay linebacker is on today's active roster to fill the gap created by Terron Armstead's injury. Although Duke Riley has stepped up and been crucial in the past couple of games, the team only has one other linebacker, Channing Tindall, who is ready for the challenge.