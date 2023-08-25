Miami Dolphins make several roster moves ahead of final preseason game and roster cuts
The Miami Dolphins may be leading the social media and mainstream media circus' center ring as Jonathan Taylor is a hot-button topic, but the Dolphins are making other moves as well.
By Brian Miller
With roster cuts coming next week, the Miami Dolphins are still shaping and reshaping their roster ahead of Jacksonville and the final pre-season game of the 2023 season. Now, we have several moves that may have been missed through all the Taylor talk.
Earlier this week the Dolphins made several quick moves.
Miami released linebacker Mike Rose and waived Safety Myles Dorn with an injury. Neither player were expected to make the 53 man roster. With two roster spots available, the Dolphins added a linebacker that is familiar with Vic Fangio.
A.J. Johnson was added to the Dolphins roster. He spent four years with the Broncos and one with Seattle. He has played in Fangio's defense in the past and provides quality depth at the position and could start. He has not started a lot of games but has in the NFL.
Today, the Dolphins added former Colts defensive tackle Jamal Woods. Woods signs a 2-year deal with Miami after having spend training camp with the Colts. He was a rookie free agent. Woods was undrafted after playing at Illinois. He was cut earlier in the month and has been trying to land with another team.
In Miami, his 2 year deal is not going to secure him a roster spot and it not guaranteed.
The Dolphins have good depth at defensive tackle but this could be a move to see how he plays against the Jaguars on Saturday and whether or not there is room on the practice squad for him.