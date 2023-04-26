Miami Dolphins may find it smarter to trade Christian Wilkins rather than re-sign him
Christian Wilkins will earn $10 million this year on the 5th year option and the Miami Dolphins are reportedly talking about a new contract but the question is would they be better off trading him?
Wilkins is my favorite player on the Dolphins roster and there is nothing that I would like more than to see him get an well-deserved extension that keeps him in Miami for another 5 years and hopefully a full career in Miami. But I also recognize that there are a lot of other areas that need attention.
I would like to think Wilkins would net the Dolphins a first-round draft pick if they were to move on from him but the reality-thinking side of my brain says a 2nd round pick an additional selection in 2024 is more likely.
So why am I writing this? It isn't because Miami lacks a first-round pick. I'm cool with that but I do see the future as being uncertain at the position. Next year all three of Miami's rotating defensive tackles will be free agents, including Wilkins.
When I think of the money that is going to be spent on Wilkins I of course say, "It's not my money" and that is 100% accurate but for the price we will pay Wilkins we could extend both Raekwon Davis and Zach Sieler both with change left over.
That's a big pill to swallow because on the other side of that coin is keeping Wilkins and potentially losing both of the other two next off-season.
In a perfect world Miami finds the money to get Wilkins extended and still re-signs Sieler and/or Davis. We don't live in a perfect football world though.
I want to see Wilkins extended sooner rather than later and if the Dolphins do have plans to not extend him, then trading him this weekend makes the only sense as they will lose him to FA next year for nothing unless they try to tag and trade him or trade him before the deadline.
It is interesting that a deal has not yet been reached despite conversations between the two parties. Recent DT contracts have pushed the position upwards to around $80 million with around $60 guaranteed. Wilkins should fall under that threshold which is why it is curious nothing has been done yet.
Should they trade him? Absolutely not. Should they at least consider the possibility? Absolutely. Would I trade him? Not a chance but I would, as I have said, at least keep an open mind, if for only a second or two.