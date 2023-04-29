Miami Dolphins may have two options at guard in rounds 6 and 7
The Miami Dolphins are sitting tight on their 6th and 7th draft picks right now but there are options for the Dolphins at guard if things fall right. Will they pull the trigger?
Two players are still on the board and both have question marks. One of them big question marks.
Ohio State center Luke Wypler is still on the board. The junior has so far been passed up through two more round of the draft and he would be a player that the Dolphins could work to develop. While he has some work to do, he is a prospect that many believe can develop into a full time starter.
In 2022, he played well for the Buckeyes but many believed he should have stayed put and played out his senior year and take the chance on increasing his draft stock. Now through round 5, he is still sitting waiting for his name to be called. If Miami can get him in the 6th round, he could be the future to replace Connor Wiliams.
Another guard that is still waiting to hear his name is a player that comes with injury concerns. Andrew Vorhees, had he been healthy, would have been drafted on day two. Instead, medicals have kept him undrafted and there is a possibility he could go undrafted.
Vorhees tore his ACL during the NFL Combine. His surgeon sent each of the 32 teams a letter stating that his surgery was successful and he should be cleared entirely but the timeframe is uncertain. He could miss the entire 2023 season which is realistic.
For the Dolphins, who could waste a 7th round pick on any player, drafting Vorhees would be a smart move that puts a legitimate guard/tackle combination on the roster and allows the Dolphins to supervise and control his rehabilitation.
The Dolphins won't pick until round six so it will be interesting to see what happens between now and those selections.