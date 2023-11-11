Miami Dolphins midseason defensive MVP isn't an easy choice but one player stands out
The Miami Dolphins defense is starting to show more dominance and there may not be a clear MVP on that side of the ball through 9 games of the season.
By Brian Miller
With the Miami Dolphins on their bye week and the halfway point of the season arriving, does any singular player stand out as the team's Defensive MVP?
This one isn't all that easy to predict. Miami is getting great production from several players and all of them are making big impacts but if I were going to decide on just one, I think there is one that stands out just a little more. I will get to him in a minute.
Christian Wilkins deserves to be mentioned - Wilkins is having an incredible year and his sack total and QB pressures have gone up as well. With a new defensive scheme that doesn't blitz on every play, Wilkins is able to work on getting to the QB more often and it's paying off so far.
Zach Sieler continues to show why he deserved an extension - Like Wilkins, Sieler just makes plays, and every game he is making big impacts upfront. Whether stopping the run or getting in the pocket, Sieler is one of the most consistent players on the field.
Bradley Chubb has turned a page and is everything the Dolphins were hoping for - Something clicked for Chubb after the first few weeks and now he is becoming an unstoppable force on the outside. He is developing into a leader and showcasing his ability to get to the QB and set the edge.
By the end of the year, I would think that Chubb and Jalen Ramsey will be big candidates for the award, but not yet.
Jevon Holland is quietly having a career year - Holland is one of the top-rated safeties in the NFL and this year, he should make the Pro Bowl. He is playing that well. He is a menace on the defense and can play all over the field in this scheme. He consistently makes plays. Unfortunately, I think Holland was slightly overshadowed by one person.
My Miami Dolphins halfway point defensive MVP is Andrew Van Ginkel.
AVG is having a fantastic season but it is his versatility that truly stood out in the first half of the year. When Jaelan Phillips missed time, AVG lined up as an edge-rushing defensive end. He has played on the line, he has played at outside linebacker, he even moved inside on a couple of snaps.
More importantly, AVG wasn't a situational linebacker. Vic Fangio moved him around regardless of the situation and that meant keeping him on the field. He may not statistically match up with other players but there is no question that his ability to play in different spots and still have the impact he is having this year makes his value something Miami can't afford to lose in the 2nd half...."knock on wood."