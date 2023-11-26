Miami Dolphins Mike McDaniel has perfect interaction with chiding Jets fans on Friday
Mike McDaniel wasn't enjoying the chilly weather in New York on Friday and the Jets fans took notice of the Miami Dolphins HC.
By Brian Miller
Apparently, the Miami Dolphins head coach wasn't enjoying the cold weather or the jabs from an unknown Jets fan on Friday.
A video has surfaced of Mike McDaniel standing in front of the sideline heater. He then turns to the stands where he is heard and shown yelling to the stands, "I'm cold!" The video then sees him turn away from the stadium seats only to turn around again and say, "Also winning!"
It is a classic response from McDaniel but unfortunately, we didn't get to hear what the actual comments were from the stands.
Jason Sanders who was standing next to the coach as well as some others were seen smiling and laughing. McDaniel simply doesn't change from who is.
On the scoreboard, Miami was up 27-6. The game was in the 4th quarter at Metlife.
Miami went on to win the game 34-13 and improve to 8-3 on the season. The Dolphins will travel to Washington to take on the Commanders this coming weekend but luckily for McDaniel, four of his final five games after Washington will be played at home where the weather is much warmer.
The Dolphins may have won the game but they lost Jaelan Phillips for the year with an Achilles injury and they lost Terron Armstead with a quad injury. McDaniel called him week to week and it brings question about his future with the Dolphins beyond this season into question.
Withe Armstead out, the Dolphins will roll with Kendall Lamm at left tackle. Lamm has played well in place of Armstead this year.