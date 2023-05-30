Miami Dolphins: Most interceptions in one game
When we talk about some difficult, if not impossible records to break, making the most interceptions in one game does not fall short. This record could be broken, especially when there were multiple chances, but the Miami Dolphins fell short in the interceptions.
The number of interceptions that held this record is 4, and it was done by Dick Anderson in 1973, during a game between the Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers, where the Miami team had the victory with a leading score of 30-26.
Who is Dick Anderson?
Anderson was a 3rd round-pick for the Miami Dolphins in the 1968 NFL Draft. During his 8 years with the Dolphins, he manages to win 2 Championships, 1 Defensive Player of the Year, and was selected to play in 3 Pro Bowls.
Getting back to the record, some players were very close to breaking Dick Anderson's record, between those players we found: Sam Madison, Louis Oliver, William Judson, Larry Gordon, Curtis Johnson, Charlie Babb, Dick Westmoreland, and Willie West, all historical players for the Miami franchise.
The interesting fact about these players is that every one of them manages to only get 3 interceptions in one game, leaving them one shy of surpassing Anderson's record.
In the last couple of years, the only one near this record was Xavien Howard in 2018, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, and Oakland Raiders, where he got only two interceptions in those three games.
Did you know who Dick Anderson was and the record he had?