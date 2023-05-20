Miami Dolphins most receiving yards in one game
It is obvious to say that when you ask who has the record for most receiving yards in a game, the clear answer is that it has to be a wide receiver. In the actual team, there are names like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, that can make you think that the record is between those two. But the truth is that the record is held by Brian Hartline in 2012.
The record is stated at 253 yards and was done by Brian Hartline against the Arizona Cardinals on September 30, 2012. The game ended in favor of the Cardinals with a score of 24-21.
Whats Brian Hartline´s story?
Brian was a 4th round-pick (108th overall) in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He stayed on the Miami team until 2015 were he joined the Cleveland Browns, which would be the last season he would play for any team in the NFL. During his time on the Dolphins team, he played 92 games and started in 69 of them.
The wide receiver had to beat Chris Chamber who had the record with 238 yards in a game against the Buffalo Bills in the year 2005 in which the Dolphins won with a score of 24-23. in third place for this record, we found Mark Duper with a total of 217 yards in 1985 in a game against the New York Jets.
Surprisingly, Tyreek Hill is found in seventh place with 190 received yards in a game against the Baltimore Ravens last season. Way behind, to even compete for this record.
Did you know about this record and about this player?