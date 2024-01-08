Miami Dolphins must move on from this coach this off-season
The Miami Dolphins 2023 season isn't over yet but when the season turns to 2024, Mike McDaniel needs to move on from one of his coaches.
By Brian Miller
Danny Crossman is a holdover from the Brian Flores regime and the Miami Dolphins need to move on. He simply isn't adapting.
On Sunday night, with the AFC East on the line, the Dolphins once again gave up a special teams touchdown. Yes, the replay will show that Cameron Goode ran into Alec Ingold and the returner ran through the hole they created.
Some will also say that Jake Baiely's punt outkicked the coverage. It didn't. Miami's coverage team was spread across the field and the Bills' returner only needed to make two guys miss and he was gone.
This isn't the first time this has happened. Against the Ravens, Miami gave up a huge return that put Miami further behind.
To put it simply, there is nothing special about the Miami Dolphins' special teams play. The longest punt return was 19 yards and the Dolphins also gave up a kickoff return for a TD against the Broncos.
Miami ranked in the middle of the NFL in kickoff return yards and on the lower end in punt return yards but the Dolphins were not lighting up the league on their own either.
The reality is, the Dolphins' special teams are nothing special. They are mediocre in both aspects of the return game. Maybe Crossman is here because of his work with Jason Sanders but the Dolphins have been an average-at-best team in this area for a while and Crossmand is the common denominator.
Regardless of the reasons the game film may show, the Dolphins give up big chunks of return yards at the wrong times and it changes the momentum. On Sunday night, everything seemed to be working for the Dolphins until that return for a TD. At that point, the Bills took advantage.
The Dolphins face the Chiefs this week and FanDuel Sportsbook is giving fans a guaranteed $150 bonus! Deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on Miami and you'll get $150 in bonus bets win or lose. Sign up for FanDuel now!