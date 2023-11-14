Miami Dolphins nearly perfect bye-week capped by a huge loss by the Bills on Monday night
The Miami Dolphins didn't play this past weekend but when the hours ticked off on Monday night, it was nearly perfect.
By Brian Miller
Imagine having to wait two weeks to see another potential Miami Dolphins victory and then realizing you didn't have to wait at all because the team still won despite not playing. Then you realize that you didn't have to imagine.
This past weekend could not have gone much better for the Dolphins who were able to watch the weekend unfold on a couch at home.
Entering the weekend, Miami held a small one-game lead in the division with the Jets and Bills in perfect position to move up. Instead, Miami gained more separation without lifting a finger.
Sunday's early game between the Patriots and the Colts could have been a wee bit better for the Dolphins had the Patriots actually won but we are literally talking about a game that may have zero impact on the final seeding in the AFC.
No Dolphins fans will ever root for the Patriots and on Sunday, we joined the world watching the Patriots lose in Germany and watching Bill Belichick age another five years in the process...Perfection!
Sunday night came around and we knew that the Jets were poised to beat the Raiders and move a game closer to the Dolphins but instead, the Raiders managed to pull out a victory late over the hapless Jets and New York's slim postseason dreams became more clouded and unlikely...Perfection!
Finally, on Monday Night Football, the Buffalo Bills hosted the Broncos. The same Broncos Miami throttled for 70 points. At the half, the Broncos were winning. At the end of the game, the Bills had taken their first lead of the game with just under 2 minutes remaining.
The Bills committed four turnovers and should have had at least one more. The game looked to be going in Buffalo's favor with a one-point lead. The Bills were flagged for pass interference deep on the Broncos' final drive setting up the game-winning field goal.
By now you know, the Broncos missed but the Bills had 12 players on the field. The 2nd attempt was...Perfection!
The Dolphins ended the weekend extending their lead to a game and a half over the Bills and two games over the Jets.
The AFC East results would have been perfect enough but the rest of the games on Sunday ended in Miami's favor as well.
The Browns came back from a 20-point deficit to beat the now 7-3 Ravens which opens a door for playoff seeding late. The Dolphins will play the Ravens later this year.
The Bengals who have been riding a winning streak lost on Sunday to the Texans. The Bengals are now 5-4. In Jacksonville, the Jaguars hosted the 49ers and were blown out 31-3.
So why was this weekend not perfect? The Packers came close to beating the Steelers and had they done so, the top teams in the AFC would have all lost.
As Miami Dolphins fans know, no one is perfect...well that's not true now is it?