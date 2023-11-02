Miami Dolphins need to steal a page from Bill Belichick to beat the Chiefs on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins haven't beaten a team with a winning record this year and Sunday is an early season game they need to win.
By Brian Miller
When the Dolphins take on the Chiefs Sunday in Germany, they may want to borrow the Bill Belichick playbook to stop them.
Belichick may not be the head coach he once was with Tom Brady but his defensive units are typically very good. One thing that Belichick does well is scheme his defenses to take away the opposing team's best players. Forcing them to adjust and win with everyone else, the Dolphins need to do that on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes is a great quarterback but he isn't fallible. Mahomes can get pressured like every other quarterback but he doesn't get flustered, maintains his composure, and continues to work the field.
Where he shines is his ability to create time. Running the ball isn't a problem for him but it isn't the first thing he does. He waits until that is his only option. Containing him will be important but understand what is more important, is what happens downfield.
The Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers are not great. Not one of them would be a number one WR on most other NFL teams. They are not big deep burners with astronomical speed and they are not these amazing quick-dime route runners either. They make big plays but they do so when Mahomes moves out of the pocket.
The Chiefs WRs become far more dangerous when they are forced to improvise because when Mahomes moves around, they utilize the field and find holes allowing Mahomes to get the ball into their hands.
Miami has to be disciplined in the secondary. They have to maintain their coverage and force Mahomes to keep the ball. The Dolphins' defensive front and linebackers are quick enough to contain Mahomes if there are no open WRs downfield.
Stopping Mahomes is only the first step. If you want to make his day much harder, you take away Travis Kelce.
The biggest threat in the Chiefs passing game is their TE and he is as important to the Chiefs as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are to the Dolphins.
Kelce is stoppable. In his seven games this season, he has been held without a touchdown in three of them. He has only four on the season total and has only gone over 100 yards receiving twice but one of those was a 179-yard day against the Chargers.
The hype around Kelce is real and he tends to play better when on a big stage. Germany is a pretty big stage.
Last week, the Chiefs were held down by the Jaguars staunch defense. They took away Kelce who had only 26 yards. Kelce was targeted 9 times and only caught four passes. There has been a lot of talk about Mahomes being sick the week of that game and on Sunday but the Jaguars did a great job of containing the playmakers.
If the Dolphins take out Kelce they have a good shot at taking out Mahomes and forcing the Chiefs to go to other WRs where Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard will have coverage. The Chiefs running game is good but it isn't great. Using the Belichick style, taking out Kelce and containing Mahomes should force the Chiefs to use their running game to win the game. The Dolphins should be able to handle their rushing attack.