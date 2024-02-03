Miami Dolphins news: Anthony Weaver hired to be the new defensive coordinator
Anthony Weaver has an attacking mindset and was once quoted as saying, “We’re the bullies. You better put the ball in the air.” That is the type of attitude that was needed on the Miami Dolphins coaching staff.
It appears as though the Miami Dolphins finally have a new defensive coordinator as reports indicate they will hire Ravens assistant head coach, Anthony Weaver.
Several media outlets are confirming what was expected last night, and reported here this morning, that Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach Anthony Weaver will become the next defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins.
As first reported by Aaron Wilson last evening and also confirmed today, by Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, Weaver takes over a defense that is badly banged up and one that struggled to get through December and January.
Wilson of KPRC in Houston reported last night that the hiring was imminent. He expected the job to be offered to Weaver this morning. He has since reported that, per league sources, the job has been offered and accepted. Therefore, it appears as though the Dolphins have a new defensive coordinator to replace Vic Fangio who unceremoniously left the team a week ago, by mutual agreement, to join the Philadelphia Eagles.
It should be noted that the team has not issued any statements regarding the hire, but according to Wilson and Schultz, its a done deal.
Weaver was a finalist for several head coaching positions in this past cycle. According to John Harbaugh, the Ravens head coach, it's only a matter of time before his name gets called as one of the 32 head coaches in the National Football League.
According to NBC Sports, Weaver had interviews for head coaching jobs with the Commanders, Falcons, and Seahawks.
Harbaugh and the Ravens wanted to keep him after they lose their defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald, who was hired by the Seahawks to replace Pete Carroll as their new head coach. To make matters worse, defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, left to become the Titans’ defensive coordinator.
The Ravens replaced Macdonald by promoting inside linebackers coach Zach Orr.
Harbaugh said previously that Weaver will be a head coach some day, and was unsure if he would leave the Ravens if the Dolphins came calling to be the defensive coordinator.
"“He’s still involved with the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator job, and we’ll see,” Harbaugh told beat reporters on Friday. “If he gets that job, I’ll be happy for him — if he takes that job. I don’t know if he’ll even take it if he gets offered.”"- John Harbaugh, Ravens Head Coach to NBC
Weaver played for the Ravens (2002-05) and Texans (2006-08) before beginning his coaching career in 2012 with the Jets.
He has also coached with the Bills, Browns, Texans and Ravens prior to joining the Baltimore staff in 2021.