Miami Dolphins news: Brandon Staley to meet this weekend and Bills LB coach a target too
Miami Dolphins fans are tearing up social media with the news former Chargers HC and Rams DC Brandon Staley will meet with Mike McDaniel this weekend.
By Brian Miller
When he was with the L.A. Rams, Brandon Staley was the big name coordinator on the market. Now he will interview for the Dolphins vacant DC job.
Staley's time in the NFL as a head coach lasted a short 3 seasons. Staley was let go midway through the 2023 season unable to turn to the Chargers into a competitive force. Despite having a top 10 QB on his roster, Staley's defense left a lot to be desired.
The Dolphins parted ways with Vic Fangio this week and in doing so created a hole at DC. Staley is drawing interest from several teams including the Green Bay Packers with whom he will meet prior to visiting Miami.
Miami has also reached out to the Buffalo Bills and asked permission to interview linebacker coach Bobby Babich. Babich is currently a hot rising star in NFL circles and his time with the Bills has been good.
Unlike Staley, Babich doesn't have a DC resume but he has spent 7 seasons with the Bills after two previous short stops with the Panthers and Browns.
The Bills may not be a team Dolphins fans like but they should appreciate what Babich has done. This past year the Bill's defense took major hits, especially at LB where Babich was able to get them to rise and get back into the playoffs ultimately helping the team win the AFC East.
Babich has also drawn interest from the Packers and Giants.
As for Staley, many fans point to the success he had as the Rams DC while his detractors point to the incredible stable of players he had on defense, including Aaron Donald and current Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey.
Staley is a hot topic but he has only served as a DC one season. It was good enough to get the Chargers job but it may not be the resume the Dolphins should be considering.