Miami Dolphins news: C. Wilson reworks contract and team guts TE unit
The Miami Dolphins have opted to keep Cedrick Wilson after months of trade speculation but they do so with a new contract that reduces the $8 million cap hit. And they have gutted the TE room.
By Brian Miller
On the day the Miami Dolphins have to get to 53, they are making some moves that many are questioning. It starts with the TE room.
Earlier today the Dolphins released 7th round draft pick Ryan Hayes. They have also released 6th round pick Elijah Higgins who was drafted with the hopes of being converted to TE from WR. That hasn't worked enough to get him on the 53 and we will need to wait to see if he lands on the practice squad.
Also at TE, the Dolphins have notified Eric Saubert, their top FA TE signing that he will be released.
According to the reports, Saubert's stay in Miami wasn't long and apparently not good enough. The Dolphins, for now will enter the season with Durham Smythe, Tyler Kroft, and maybe Tanner Conner who was cleared to practice over the weekend.
Wilson is interesting because he was due over $8 million this year and most of it was not recoverable if he were to be released. With the restrucutre Miami will create more cap space and reduce the hit on Wilson. Terms are not clear yet.
UPDATE: It is being reported that Wilson's contract will reduce his salary by $2 million.
In other release news, the Dolphins have cut CB/S Trill Williams. Hopefully he will come back to the PS. He missed all of last season with an injury and looked to be ready for a comeback. The Dolphins have also released DT Da'Shawn Hand.
Miami still has work to go but it is looking like Brandon Pili, the young DT has an increasing chance to make the 53. Currently the Dolphins have 7 receivers on the roster and could make another cut or two by the deadline today at 4:00.