Miami Dolphins news: Leslie Frazier to interview for DC job and it is glorious
If the Miami Dolphins want to win the AFC East, they should turn to the man who helped build the Bills defense. Leslie Frazier.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will interview former Bills DC Leslie Frazier for their open defensive coordinator position and Mike McDaniel should jump on this opportunity.
Forget Brandon Staley who was supposed to interview today. Forget that Bills LB coach and forget Anthony Campanile. Mike McDaniel needs someone who can run the defense autonomously and that guy is Leslie Frazier.
Frazier has HC experience but his real value has always been with the way he coaches defenses. Frazier isn't so much a system guy as he is a fundamental guy. He teaches toughness and physicality and holds his players accountable. He has earned the respect he receives around the league.
Frazier opted to take a break from football and left the Bills prior to the 2023 season. Now, he is ready to jump back in and that could be the break the Dolphins have been needing.
Miami fans thought Vic Fangio was a great hire, Frazier could be better.
Frazier has been coaching in the NFL since 1999. In 2003 he got his first DC job with the Bengals. He spent two seasons in that role before heading to the Vikings in the same role. After three seasons he became the interim HC and then the full-time DC in 2011 where he held that position for three more years.
Frazier left the Vikings and became the DC in Tampa for two years before joining the Bills in 2017 where he remained the DC for six seasons.
The Dolphins need a veteran DC to go with a young Mike McDaniel. There wasn't a connection with Vic Fangio who was there but at times seemed as if he wasn't invested. That would be the big question to ask Frazier. Will he be sticking around or is he just waiting for somewhere else to open up?
Frazier will instantly gain the respect of his defensive players and his success is clearly something the Dolphins have seen firsthand over the last six seasons.
Frazier will interview sometime this week and if things go well, perhaps we could have a new DC by the weekend.