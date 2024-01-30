Miami Dolphins news: The search for a new defensive coordinator continues
The Miami Dolphins are in a full blown search for a new defensive coordinator and interviews have been flying around. Who has spoken with the team and who will be?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins' search for a new DC will continue this week as Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier plan to interview more candidates for the vacancy.
Mike McDaniel used the word "urgency" when he told the media the Dolphins would be looking for a new DC after Vic Fangio departed. That would seem to indicate that Fangio leaving was a bit of an unplanned surprise.
Miami has interviewed linebacker coach Anthony Campanile. Campanile is an up-and-coming coach but he may not be ready for the DC job yet. That won't matter if McDaniel feels he can lead the defense and continue the continuity.
Ryan Slowik - The Dolphins continued their in-house interviews with outside linebacker coach, Slowik. A long shot to get the job it does show that Miami has respect for the coach.
Brandon Staley - Staley was supposed to interview with the Dolphins on Monday and then fly back to California. So far, there hasn't been much in regards to that interview but he is believed to be a legitimate candidate for the job.
Ejiro Evero - Miami asked permission to interview the Panthers coach and were denied.
Leslie Frazier - Is scheduled to meet with the Dolphins later this week. Frazier has a long history of turning defenses into top 10 units and coached the Bills in that position for six seasons prior to 2023.
Bobby Babich - Miami has requested permission to interview the Buffalo Bills LB coach.
Of the candidates so far, Frazier has the most experience and that will be hard to beat. Miami may be looking for a more player-friendly type of coach and that could mean Brandon Staley taking the job. Fangio did not leave a good impression on the team or the players and that may be something that is considered when Frazier's interview happens.
For now, there isn't much else to report. The Dolphins' "urgency" seems to have turned to taking their time which is the right way to do it.