Miami Dolphins news: What to know about new DC Anthony Weaver
The Miami Dolphins made the official announcement Saturday evening that Anthony Weaver is their new defensive coordinator.
By Brian Miller
Anthony Weaver begins his coaching career in Florida.
In 2010, Weaver joined the Florida Gator football program as a Graduate Assistant and then moved to North Texas University to coach LBs. He ascended quickly to the NFL joining the Jets as a defensive line assistant coach.
Weaver didn't spend much time with a single team early in his coaching career. In the span of four years, he coached for four different teams, Florida, North Texas, the Jets, and the Buffalo Bills as a D'Line coach.
Weaver would spend two seasons in Cleveland as their D'Line coach before taking the same role in Houston where he coached the line from 2016-1019. In 2020 he coached the line and also served as the team's DC. The Texans finished the season 4-12. They fired Romeo Crennel with four games left in the season and replaced him with Bill O'Brien.
Weaver joined the Ravens in 2021 and has served as the team's assistant HC and defensive line coach since 2022.
If there is a concern for Miami Dolphins fans and Anthony Weaver, Baltimore had a vacant DC position, they passed on Weaver and promoted LB coach Zach Orr. Orr began coaching in 2017 with the Ravens, moved on to the Jaguars in 2021 and then back to Baltimore in 2022. Should Dolphins fans be worried? That is an interesting question that can't be answered.