Miami Dolphins news: What to know about new DC Anthony Weaver
The Miami Dolphins made the official announcement Saturday evening that Anthony Weaver is their new defensive coordinator.
By Brian Miller
What will Anthony Weaver bring to the Miami Dolphins?
Weaver's coaching history was mostly one-and-done early on but he stuck with the Texans for five seasons and has been in Baltimore for three years.
Weaver's units in both Houston and Baltimore were highlighted by physical play on the line and from the linebackers. In Houston, he benefited from having J.J. Watt on the line; in Baltimore, he had one of the best defensive fronts in the league. The Ravens are one of the most physical teams in the league.
Can Weaver bring that same physicality to the Dolphins? That will be interesting to see because the Dolphins typically are not known for being a team that bullies others in the trench but instead consistently use stunts and misdirection along with power at the point of attack. There is a difference between power and physical play.
In Miami, it is going to be hard to guess what he will bring to the team. He has established himself as a good coach but running the show for a team like the Dolphins could be a lot different. For starters, will he carry enough weight in the building that Chris Grier consults him on personnel decisions or will he simply do what he wants and tell Weaver after the fact?
On the other hand, Weaver will have his fingers on the pulse of the players. He has been in their shoes and is young and likely far more relatable than Fangio. His youth should mix much better with Mike McDaniel than Fangio did.