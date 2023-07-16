3 nightmare scenarios for the Miami Dolphins in 2023
- Tua's health?
- Defensive regression?
- The postseason should be a guarantee, right?
By Ryan Heckman
Hopes are high for the 2023 Miami Dolphins. This might be the most well-rounded, talented team Miami has had in the last decade or two. The few significant moves made this offseason could prove to be the big difference.
But, as we know, the Dolphins could wind up playing in the toughest division in football this year, and obviously face difficult competition in the AFC.
For them to have a successful season, a lot of things must go right. But, just a few things go wrong, and the train flies off the tracks. These three hypothetical, nightmare scenarios are ones Miami fans would like to see avoided.
1. Defense finishes outside top 10
Last season, the Dolphins were one of the league's top teams against the run. In fact, they finished fourth overall in run defense, allowing just 103.0 yards per game. Funny enough, the no. 4 and no. 5 run defenses belonged to the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, respectively.
Then, there was the New York Jets who finished as the NFL's third-best pass defense. So, Miami has its work cut out for them within this division. They need to keep up.
Adding Jalen Ramsey and rookie Cam Smith to the secondary should bring a huge boost to the Dolphins' pass defense, but one of the worst-case scenarios for this team is if it all somehow doesn't come together. Sure, that would be hard to envision with the talent they have all over the defense.
But, for one reason or another, if this Miami defense doesn't finish as a top-10 unit, it's safe to say fans should be highly disappointed. The offense is going to be electric, but if the defense can't stop anybody, especially through the air with how the AFC is built, then Miami is in big trouble.