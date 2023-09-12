Miami Dolphins' odds to win the AFC East skyrocket following NFL Week 1
The Miami Dolphins are now favored to win the AFC East.
By Peter Dewey
It only took one week of the 2023 NFL season for the Miami Dolphins to become the favorites to win the AFC East.
Miami picked up a crazy comeback win against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, with Tua Tagovailoa finding Tyreek Hill for a touchdown in the closing minutes to put Miami up 36-34.
The win showed that Miami’s offense is one of the best in the NFL, and following the New York Jets upset of the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, oddsmakers are all in on the Dolphins to win the AFC East.
Miami is now +140 to win the division with Buffalo in second at +150. The Jets, who lost Aaron Rodgers for the season to a torn Achilles, have fallen to +600 despite their Week 1 win.
Odds to win the AFC East in 2023 season
Miami is expected to be a playoff team in the 2023 campaign, but the fact that oddsmakers are already pivoting to them over the Bills show just how much respect they have for this Dolphins offense.
Tua Tagovailoa – who was 8-5 as a starter last season – lit up the Chargers in Week 1, throwing for 466 yards and three scores. Of those 466 yards, 215 went to star wideout Tyreek Hill, who scored twice in the second half to lead Miami to the win over Los Angeles.
The Bills are certainly still a threat to win the AFC East, but Miami is getting a ton of respect in the betting market with his odds movement.
After making the playoffs last season even with Tagovailoa missing time due to injuries, the Dolphins could capture the division title if he stays healthy.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.