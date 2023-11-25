Miami Dolphins offense putting up good numbers but turnovers are a big problem
The Miami Dolphins offense was once called the "Greatest Show on Turf" by fans but if they keep turning the ball over, "Miami Turnovers Machine" might be more appropriate.
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa is not playing "lights out" like he was earlier in the season but he is still playing well. The black mark is clearly the interceptions and offensive turnovers.
Not all of the fumbles or interceptions are Tua's fault but as much as fans want to give the QB credit for players making huge plays on errant throws, he shoulders the weight of a tipped interception or a wrong read. That's the nature of the game.
The Dolphins turned the ball over once again on Sunday, three times. A team that does so once is no big deal, but when it happens for a few weeks in a row, it's a trend. Miami is starting a trend.
Against the Jets, Miami gave up the ball three times. Two interceptions and a fumble. Against the Raiders, Miami had three turnovers as well. One interception and a fumble by Tua and another fumble by rookie Julian Hill. In Germany, the Dolphins fumbled three times but only lost one of those three.
Needless to say, the Miami Dolphins need to hold on to the ball. And yes, it brings the offense down quite a few pegs. Miami can escape these mistakes against teams like the Raiders and Jets but what happens when these are against the Ravens, Cowboys, or Bills?
Fans were quick to point out that the Dolphins offense wasn't sluggish on Friday afternoon, a statement I titled an article following the game. They were not as crisp as they have been throughout the year and that could be due to the drive ending turnovers.
Whatever the issues are on the offensive side of the ball, Miami has to do better. It's one thing to turn the ball over on downs but handing six points to a team on an errant throw or taking points off of your scoreboard after a fumble is problematic.