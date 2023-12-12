Miami Dolphins offensive line cost the offense and Tua Tagovailoa opportunities
The Miami Dolphins were handed a stunning defeat by the Titans on Monday night and part of the issue was the horrible line play.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins' grip on the AFC East slipped a little last night and part of the myriad of issues was the offensive line play.
Miami did not lose the game because the offensive line played badly. They lost the game for far more reasons than that. It was a total disaster and humiliation on both sides of the ball but the offensive line played a role in it as well.
Liam Eichenberg was flagged repeatedly after taking over for Connor Williams who may be lost for the year with an ACL injury, at least that is the rumor. With Williams out, Eichenberg struggled with basic protections.
Miami did well running the ball but as Mike McDaniel often does, he opted to shift to the passing game more often and as a result, the offensive line's glaring issue on Monday night, pass protection, was a major problem.
Tua Tagovailoa was under pressure all night and was sacked five times including the final play of the game. Tua didn't help his own cause with his play but there is no denying the offensive line struggled against the Titans front four.
Miami has been able to overcome injuries all year long to the line. They have played well without Terron Armstead, Isaiah Wynn, and Robert Hunt. They have also played well enough without Connor Williams but well enough isn't good enough when you are not prepared. Miami wasn't prepared.
The injuries are catching up and the Dolphins hopes of an AFC East title as well as a first round bye took a hit on Monday and the offensive line shares as much blame as the QB, the defense, and even the special team.