Miami Dolphins offensive line was ranked low last year, nothing has changed
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins enter the 2023 NFL season with big question marks along the offensive line. One of the lower teams in 2022, the Dolphins did little to improve in 2023.
The biggest move the Miami Dolphins made this off-season was not drafting a right tackle or guard to challenge for a starting job. In free agency, Miami signed Dan Freeney who projects more as a protective backup.
Chris Grier still believes the problem is not Austin Jackson but instead coaching. To be fair to Jackson, he has had four different offensive line coaches since being drafted. To be fair to Tua Tagovailoa, he has been erratic and inconisistent.
Last season, Jackson looked as though he might turn a corner but early season injuries derailed his season and now, Grier is banking on him returning and not having problems. It's a huge gamble.
At left guard, Liam Eichenberg also struggled with injuries. He was better than they year before but that was so long as Terron Armstead was beside him. Armstead missed his share of games as was expected but in 2023, the Dolphins haven't done much to add players to start when Armstead goes down.
The only player drafted was Ryan Hayes, a tackle out of Michigan and a project to start. He was taken in round 7.
After ranking low last year, the Dolphins are ranking by most statistical sites around 20-24 depending on the stats being used. That isn't good for a team who has a QB that suffered two if not three concussions last year.
Grier is playing a risky game. The offensive success is predicated on Tua Tagovailoa staying healthy and the Dolphins need to improve their rushing attack as well. With little changes made to the offensive line it isn't clear what Grier sees.