Miami Dolphins pass rushers get new blood to hunt at QB in the AFC East
By Brian Miller
The 2024 NFL Draft is well underway, and the Miami Dolphins have new blood to chase around in the AFC East.
The New England Patriots opted not to accept the trade offers they were being inundated with and instead used only five minutes of their allocated time to draft NC quarterback Drake Maye. Maye will take his knocks as the Patriots' new "franchise QB" when the 2024 season arrives.
At North Carolina, Maye will need to grow a lot between college and the NFL. He has a lot of potential and will now get his feet wet at the next level in a tough defensive division. The Patriots traded Mac Jones earlier in the offseason and will enter the 2024 season with a lot of inexperience at the position. Add into the equation a new, first-time head coach, and this could be a bad year for New England.
For the Dolphins, edge is a position of need and might be addressed later tonight when the Team is on the clock at 21 overall. Miami will enter 2024 without Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, who are both recovering from injuries that ended their 2023 season.
Maye was a 2-year starter for the Tar Heels. He has a big arm and decent mobility. Miami's secondary should be able to take advantage of his indecisions with the ball when he is under pressure and that is something that he will have to correct at the next level.
The selection is a good one for the Patriots, who really had no choice but to take a quarterback third overall. They may not have drafted the best quarterback in this year's class, but it is a pretty good one for them.