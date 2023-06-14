Miami Dolphins Player Preview: Guard Lester Cotton
A new season means new expectations not only for the players but also for the coach. But not every player will have the chance to defend the badge of the Miami Dolphins, because as confirmed by Mike McDaniel the number of players that will play this season, rises to 53. The two factors that will determine who enters the list, are going to be training camp and the active roast. Do you think Lester Cotton has the ability and the level to be part of the list for this season?
Lester joined the Miami franchise on December 20 of last year. But his history with the NFL teams started back in 2019, were he joined the Oakland Raiders. But since he arrived, everything went downhill for Lester, he joined the Oakland Raiders, and during his time on the team, he went in and out of the practice squad.
But an opportunity appeared for Cotton, the Oakland Riders moved the franchise to Las Vegas. And in February 2021, Las Vegas signed the former Alabama player, but the same thing occurs to him. Until December 2022, the Miami Dolphins signed him to the practice squad. And in January he was elevated to the active roster.
- Salary situation
$1.010.000 million Cap Number. If Miami Dolphins released Lester, the Dead Money involved in the process will be $0, which means the Saving Cap rises to $1.010.000.
Without being able to play yet with the Dolphins, Lester has to demonstrate what he is capable of. Becuase in his position, their are player who all can argue are already on the list.
Prediction - If he makes it, it will be as a second option in his position