Miami Dolphins Player Preview: Safety Verone McKinley III
Coach Mike McDaniel has the tough decision of deciding which players are going to be in this new season. The Miami franchise has confirmed that the number of players for this season will be 53, which is going to be determined by the active roast and training camp. Do you think safety Verone McKinley III has the skills and the determination to end up on that list?
The Miami Dolphins is the only team in the NFL in which Verone McKinley III has developed his game. Verone was signed by the Dolphins on May 13, 2022. But things didn't turn out for him and he ended up being waived by Miami on August 30 of that same year.
Until September, were he was signed to the practice squad, and in November 2022, he was signed for the active roster.
Last season he played 10 games and started in 2 of them, where he made 16 tackles (10 solos), 1 interception, and 1 pass defense.
- Salary situation
$870,000 Cap Number. If he is released from the Miami team, the Dead Money will end up being $0, which means that the Cap Savings are $870.000.
Going into this new season, McKinley III will have to seize every opportunity that the coach gives him to play because if you take a look at the players in his position, except the new rookies, there are players with more level and experience than him.
Prediction - Verone will enter the list if he becomes unstoppable in training camp, otherwise he will not make it